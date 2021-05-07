Mogul Production Announces NFT-Based Contest for Access Pass Holders By CoinQuora



Mogul Production Announces NFT-Based Contest for Access Pass Holders



Mogul Productions launches NFT-based contest for access pass holders.

Participants can win up to 25M STARS tokens worth $1.25M.

Mogul Productions announced an NFT-based contest for Access Pass holders. The participants can win up to 25 million STARS tokens worth about $1.25 million at today’s market rate.

The company calls the competition one of the biggest contests in blockchain history as the winner of the contest will also get a role in an upcoming movie. It is a first-of-its-kind NFT-based contest.

Mogul Productions is an immersive and inclusive platform that aims to decentralize the way to fund movies. It will do so using blockchain, smart contract technology, and analytics.

Also, Mogul noted that it enlisted DC Comics and Marvel artist Rob Prior to creating a special NFT for the contest. Rob Prior will first live-paint an original piece of art. He will use ideas requested from the Access Pass holders.

