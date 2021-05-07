Mexican court strikes down Bayer’s legal challenge over glyphosate ban By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the facade of the historic headquarters of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Leverkusen, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A Mexican court has reversed a temporary reprieve German firm Bayer (OTC:) received in its legal challenge to a government plan to prohibit glyphosate, Mexico’s environment ministry said on Friday.

Mexico’s plan to phase out weed-killer glyphosate amid concerns the pesticide causes cancer has seen it clash with Bayer and the U.S. government, which is opposing the ban.

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and crop science company that acquired Monsanto (NYSE:) in 2018, is one of the world’s leading makers of glyphosate as part of its Roundup brand weed-killer.

Last month, a Mexican court gave Bayer a temporary relief from a looming ban on the widely used herbicide.

Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday in a statement said the Collegiate Court, in a decision dated May 3, had “revoked” the provisional suspension.

Bayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a decree late last year that seeks to ban the herbicide completely by 2024, joining several other governments that have sought to restrict its use, including Germany. He has described the chemical as toxic.

Bayer has defended the safety record of glyphosate.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR