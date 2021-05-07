Liz Gillies Talks About Her First Times, Dynasty, And Victorious

In honor of Dynasty‘s fourth season airing tonight, we invited Liz Gillies to chat over Zoom and talk about her first times.
Here are just a few of our favorite first times Liz told us about:
1.
The first role Liz wanted but didn’t get was actually a part in Dark Shadows, and on her audition tape, she did her best Johnny Depp impression.
2.
One of the first Broadway shows Liz saw was Little Shop of Horrors, and she loved it so much, she wanted to perform on Broadway too — and she did!
3.
Liz joked that her first impression of her Dynasty costar Adam Huber was basically “I don’t know what this character is. I’m not gonna make a new friend, it’s too late in the season,” and funnily enough, now their characters are engaged.
5.
She first realized she was famous when she went to her brother’s football game, around the same time Victorious had been airing, and a bunch of kids started crowding around her because they wanted to talk to her.
6.
The first piece of advice she’d give to her Dynasty character, Fallon, is “Don’t be just like your father, be your own lady.”
7.
Her first celebrity crush was Ashton Kutcher.
8.
The first former castmate she’d text to hang out with is her close friend Ariana Grande.
9.
One of the first times she realized she wanted to be a performer was after she heard about an open call on the radio and begged her mom to take her.
10.
Her first red carpet experience was for a movie called School Gyrls, and she went with her Victorious castmates.
11.
Her first memorable quarantine binge-watch was Nashville, and she joked about watching the entire series in a month and a half.
12.
Finally, she joked that the first project of hers she’d watch again is either her film Harold or her “award-winning” Lifetime movie Killing Daddy.
And there ya have it! Be sure to check out the rest of Liz’s first times and watch her on Dynasty, which airs 9 p.m. ET Fridays on The CW.
