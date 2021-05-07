Litecoin Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 11% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $363.621 by 02:34 (06:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.90% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $23.857B, or 1.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $23.701B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $340.014 to $372.227 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 35.38%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.886B or 3.87% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $264.9128 to $372.2268 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 13.42% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,981.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.10% on the day.

was trading at $3,441.80 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.53%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,046.769B or 44.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $397.844B or 16.88% of the total cryptocurrency market value.