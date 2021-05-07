Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 6

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Jennifer Lopez performed at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World and encouraged people to continue to get vaccinated:
2.
Danna Paola enjoyed the view of Madrid:
3.
Arturo Castro shared this publicity photo of his and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s upcoming TV series, Mr. Corman:
4.
Rafael de la Fuente shared this behind-the-scenes photo taken by Elizabeth Gillies on the set of Dynasty, in anticipation of tonight’s premiere:
5.
Eva Longoria hung out with her friends Karen Sarahi Gonzalez (aka iluvsarahii), Wilmer Valderrama, and Leslie Grace:
6.
Wilmer Valderrama also had a busy day filming his TV series, NCIS:
7.
Lupita Nyong’o celebrated May the 4th by sharing this GIF of her at The Last Jedi premiere in 2017:
8.
While Stephanie Beatriz celebrated May the 4th by posting this photo from when she rode Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run:
9.
Eva Mendes enjoyed a chocolate cake from her favorite vegan bakery:
10.
Diego Boneta shared another pic from when he was on vacation at Punta Mita, Mexico last month:
11.
Jessica Alba rang the Nasdaq bell in celebration of her brand, Honest Co., going public:
12.
Froy Gutierrez reminded everyone to watch his new TV series, Cruel Summer:
13.
Mj Rodriguez looked beautiful on one of EW’s upcoming Pride covers:
14.
Alfonso Herrera was chill and took a selfie:
15.
America Ferrera celebrated her daughter’s first birthday:
16.
Salma Hayek shared the trailer for her upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals:
17.
Melissa Barrera did an interview and photo shoot with C Magazine:
18.
Demi Lovato got her vaccine and reminded everyone that they should too — if they haven’t already:
19.
And finally, La La Anthony — along with Ciara — helped their BFF Vanessa Bryant celebrate what would’ve been Gigi Bryant’s 15th birthday:
