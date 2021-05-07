Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — May 6

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Jennifer Lopez performed at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World and encouraged people to continue to get vaccinated:

2.

Danna Paola enjoyed the view of Madrid:

3.

Arturo Castro shared this publicity photo of his and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s upcoming TV series, Mr. Corman:

4.

Rafael de la Fuente shared this behind-the-scenes photo taken by Elizabeth Gillies on the set of Dynasty, in anticipation of tonight’s premiere:

5.

Eva Longoria hung out with her friends Karen Sarahi Gonzalez (aka iluvsarahii), Wilmer Valderrama, and Leslie Grace:

6.

Wilmer Valderrama also had a busy day filming his TV series, NCIS:

7.

Lupita Nyong’o celebrated May the 4th by sharing this GIF of her at The Last Jedi premiere in 2017:

8.

While Stephanie Beatriz celebrated May the 4th by posting this photo from when she rode Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run:

9.

Eva Mendes enjoyed a chocolate cake from her favorite vegan bakery:

10.

Diego Boneta shared another pic from when he was on vacation at Punta Mita, Mexico last month:

11.

Jessica Alba rang the Nasdaq bell in celebration of her brand, Honest Co., going public:

12.

Froy Gutierrez reminded everyone to watch his new TV series, Cruel Summer:

13.

Mj Rodriguez looked beautiful on one of EW’s upcoming Pride covers:

14.

Alfonso Herrera was chill and took a selfie:

15.

America Ferrera celebrated her daughter’s first birthday:

16.

Salma Hayek shared the trailer for her upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals:

17.

Melissa Barrera did an interview and photo shoot with C Magazine:

18.

Demi Lovato got her vaccine and reminded everyone that they should too — if they haven’t already:

19.

And finally, La La Anthony — along with Ciara — helped their BFF Vanessa Bryant celebrate what would’ve been Gigi Bryant’s 15th birthday:

