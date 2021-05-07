Latin American Central Bankers Stung by Food Inflation Jump

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Central bankers in Mexico and Chile are facing above-target annual inflation and temporary food cost jumps ahead of their monetary policy meetings next week.

Consumer prices in both countries rose more than expected in April, as staple goods such as tomatoes and avocados surged in Mexico while bread and cereals did the same in Chile, according to government data published Friday. Data released earlier this week also showed food costs driving Colombia’s inflation.

Policy makers in Mexico and Chile are expected to hold rates steady on May 13 amid pressure to bolster their incipient economic recoveries. Both countries are battling against coronavirus outbreaks that have weighed on consumption and confidence. At the same time, annual inflation is running above target in both nations, driven by rising global commodity prices also base effects.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Higher food and fuel prices contributed to inflation in April in both Mexico and Chile. Pressure from these should be transitory and have little impact on monetary policy, although the high headline number in Mexico keeps limiting policy flexibility. Central banks are likely to put more attention to core inflation, as prices of goods continue increasing.”