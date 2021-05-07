Latam assets rise; EMFX rallies to record high on weak dollar

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Latin American stocks and currencies

gained on Friday and were set for large weekly gains as weak

U.S. payrolls data pushed the dollar to a more than two-month

low, which helped emerging market currencies scale record highs.

MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies

rose 0.9% to a near four-month high and was set for its best

week since November.

Between a weakening dollar, subdued U.S. Treasury yields,

and improving risk sentiment, the MSCI’s index of emerging

market (EM) currencies surged 0.7% to a record

high, even as several countries grapple with a damaging wave of

COVID-19 infections.

“EM has been extremely resilient during this shock – last

year there were five sovereign defaults and in the majority of

those cases there were pre-existing credit issues,” Lupin

Rahman, head of EM sovereign credit at PIMCO told the Reuters

Global Markets Forum.

“This year higher commodity prices as well the International

Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights allocation will allow

many countries much-needed liquidity.”

The dollar index fell 0.8% to a more than two-month

low after payrolls data showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly

slowed in April.

In Latam, Brazil’s real rose 1% to a near

four-month high after retail sales volumes fell 0.6% in March

from February, far less than the 7.0% decline forecast by a

Reuters poll of economists.

The real was set for its best week this year after the

Brazilian central bank hiked rates on Wednesday, and flagged

more strong hikes to help curb rising inflation.

The Mexican peso gained 0.7%, taking support from

copper prices even as annual inflation picked up faster than

expected in April to its highest level in more than three years

and moved well above the central bank’s target level.

The currency of the world’s top copper producer Chile

gained 1.4% as copper prices surged to record highs, while a

trade surplus of $2.040 billion in April further helped

sentiment.

However, gains in the peso were limited as Chile’s lower

house of Congress approved a bill that would slap a progressive

royalty on sales of copper as prices rise.

Peru’s sol added 0.2% on strength in copper prices.

Colombia’s peso was the top performer in Latam on

Friday, surging 1.4% as anti-government protests appeared to be

calmer after nine days of unrest.

The MSCI’s index of Latam stocks jumped

nearly 2%, and was set for its best week in three months.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1350.66 0.74

MSCI LatAm 2505.43 1.9

Brazil Bovespa 121251.49 1.11

Mexico IPC 49227.46 0.6

Chile IPSA 4618.21 -0.27

Argentina MerVal 51167.53 3.6

Colombia COLCAP 1280.97 1.14

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.2250 1.01

Mexico peso 19.9287 0.65

Chile peso 695.3 0.63

Colombia peso 3747.38 1.44

Peru sol 3.81 0.16

Argentina peso 93.8300 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru;

Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR