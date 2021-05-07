Latam assets rise; EMFX rallies to record high on weak dollar

Article content

Latin American stocks and currencies

gained on Friday and were set for large weekly gains as weak

U.S. payrolls data pushed the dollar to a more than two-month

low, which helped emerging market currencies scale record highs.

MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies

rose 0.9% to a near four-month high and was set for its best

week since November.

Between a weakening dollar, subdued U.S. Treasury yields,

and improving risk sentiment, the MSCI’s index of emerging

market (EM) currencies surged 0.7% to a record

high, even as several countries grapple with a damaging wave of

COVID-19 infections.

“EM has been extremely resilient during this shock – last

year there were five sovereign defaults and in the majority of

those cases there were pre-existing credit issues,” Lupin

Rahman, head of EM sovereign credit at PIMCO told the Reuters

Global Markets Forum.

“This year higher commodity prices as well the International

Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights allocation will allow

many countries much-needed liquidity.”

The dollar index fell 0.8% to a more than two-month

low after payrolls data showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly

slowed in April.

In Latam, Brazil’s real rose 1% to a near