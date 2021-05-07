Latam assets rise; EMFX rallies to record high on weak dollar

Article content
Latin American stocks and currencies
gained on Friday and were set for large weekly gains as weak
U.S. payrolls data pushed the dollar to a more than two-month
low, which helped emerging market currencies scale record highs.
MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies
rose 0.9% to a near four-month high and was set for its best
week since November.
Between a weakening dollar, subdued U.S. Treasury yields,
and improving risk sentiment, the MSCI’s index of emerging
market (EM) currencies surged 0.7% to a record
high, even as several countries grapple with a damaging wave of
COVID-19 infections.
“EM has been extremely resilient during this shock – last
year there were five sovereign defaults and in the majority of
those cases there were pre-existing credit issues,” Lupin
Rahman, head of EM sovereign credit at PIMCO told the Reuters
Global Markets Forum.
“This year higher commodity prices as well the International
Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights allocation will allow
many countries much-needed liquidity.”
The dollar index fell 0.8% to a more than two-month
low after payrolls data showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly
slowed in April.
In Latam, Brazil’s real rose 1% to a near
Article content
four-month high after retail sales volumes fell 0.6% in March
from February, far less than the 7.0% decline forecast by a
Reuters poll of economists.
The real was set for its best week this year after the
Brazilian central bank hiked rates on Wednesday, and flagged
more strong hikes to help curb rising inflation.
The Mexican peso gained 0.7%, taking support from
copper prices even as annual inflation picked up faster than
expected in April to its highest level in more than three years
and moved well above the central bank’s target level.
The currency of the world’s top copper producer Chile
gained 1.4% as copper prices surged to record highs, while a
trade surplus of $2.040 billion in April further helped
sentiment.
However, gains in the peso were limited as Chile’s lower
house of Congress approved a bill that would slap a progressive
royalty on sales of copper as prices rise.
Peru’s sol added 0.2% on strength in copper prices.
Colombia’s peso was the top performer in Latam on
Friday, surging 1.4% as anti-government protests appeared to be
calmer after nine days of unrest.
The MSCI’s index of Latam stocks jumped
nearly 2%, and was set for its best week in three months.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1350.66 0.74
MSCI LatAm 2505.43 1.9
Brazil Bovespa 121251.49 1.11
Mexico IPC 49227.46 0.6
Chile IPSA 4618.21 -0.27
Argentina MerVal 51167.53 3.6
Colombia COLCAP 1280.97 1.14
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.2250 1.01
Mexico peso 19.9287 0.65
Chile peso 695.3 0.63
Colombia peso 3747.38 1.44
Peru sol 3.81 0.16
Argentina peso 93.8300 -0.03
(interbank)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Andrea Ricci)