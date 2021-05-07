Junk-Bond Sales Soar 122% in Nordics as European Buyers Pile In

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Never before have junk-bond issuers in the Nordic region enjoyed such intense demand, with sales drawing in new buyers from the rest of Europe, including those who usually only touch investment-grade debt.

Issuance of Nordic high-yield corporate bonds soared 122% in the first quarter from a year earlier to $7.6 billion, across currencies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Euro-denominated junk bond issuance grew 48% over the same period to $34.4 billion.

With Nordic high-yield borrowing costs — as measured by credit spreads — about 200 basis points higher than in the euro market, investors are looking north “as they search for yield,” Ole A. Kjennerud, a credit strategist at DNB Markets in Oslo, said by phone. He also says the arrival of investment-grade buyers looking at Nordic junk debt is “a trend we haven’t seen before in this region.”

Nordic junk-bond sales set records in February, March and April, and Kjennerud says there’s every likelihood issuance this year will be higher than ever before.

A lot of high-yield issuers in the region are now diversifying their funding beyond local currencies, with junk bonds denominated in euros making up almost half the total so far in 2021, compared with a quarter last year.