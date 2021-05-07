Jobs report shows ‘steep climb’ still ahead By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
(Reuters) – The disappointing U.S. employment report for April shows the economy still has a long road ahead to recover from the losses suffered in the coronavirus pandemic, but the shortfall does not mean the Biden administration needs to change its policy course, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday.
“We have a long way to go. This report emphasizes how steep the climb is out of this crisis, and it shows the importance of the American Rescue Plan,” Jared Bernstein, a member of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview with Reuters.
