Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.09% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.09%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.21% or 245.0 points to trade at 4945.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) added 5.11% or 120.0 points to end at 2469.0 and Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.75% or 110.0 points to 2427.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chiyoda Corp. (T:), which fell 6.02% or 31.0 points to trade at 484.0 at the close. Mitsubishi Corp. (T:) declined 3.96% or 125.0 points to end at 3031.0 and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.60% or 125.0 points to 3350.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2491 to 1067 and 193 ended unchanged.

Shares in DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 5.21% or 245.0 to 4945.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.83.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.20% or 0.13 to $64.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.23% or 0.16 to hit $68.25 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.19% or 3.40 to trade at $1819.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 109.17, while EUR/JPY rose 0.17% to 131.81.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 90.840.