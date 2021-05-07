Jamieson Announces Amendment to Its Advance Notice By-Law Provision

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) today announced that its board of directors has approved an amendment to the advance notice provisions in the Company’s By-Law No. 2 to remove the ability for the Company to request certain additional disclosure to assess the eligibility of a proposed nominee to serve as an independent director. The amendment to By-Law No. 2 has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. By-Law No. 2, as amended and restated, is subject to the approval of shareholders at Jamieson Wellness’ annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 27, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

