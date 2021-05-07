Ivanka Trump’s luxury Miami apartment block accepting crypto for condos By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Luxury Miami apartment Arte Surfside will now accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its remaining luxury residences — including the Villa Nove penthouse, currently listed for $38 million.

The firm has partnered with trading platform SolidBlock, allowing potential buyers to pay in multiple cryptocurrencies, including and Ether.