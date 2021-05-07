Invictus Capital AUM reaches $112M as crypto adoption booms By Cointelegraph

Invictus Capital AUM reaches $112M as crypto adoption booms
Cryptocurrency asset manager Invictus Capital saw significant growth in assets under management during the first quarter, highlighting the rapid uptake of digital assets among institutional investors.
Assets under management surged by 50% to $112 million in the quarter ending March 31, Invictus disclosed Thursday. The company’s Crypto20 index fund, a tokenized fund of the top-20 cryptocurrencies, registered 221% growth.
