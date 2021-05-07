Investors turn net buyers of U.S. equity funds on economic optimism: Lipper By Reuters



(Reuters) – Investors turned net buyers of U.S. equity funds in the seven days to May 5, helped by strong economic data and solid earnings growth, data from Refinitiv Lipper shows.

Investors bought a net $4.42 billion of U.S. equity funds, after dumping about $22 billion in the previous seven days.

Hopes of a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lifted inflows into value funds to $1.72 billion during the period.

Inflows into growth stocks were $4.92 billion on concerns over a rise in interest rates. Higher rates lower the present value of future cash flows of growth stocks, making them less attractive.

Among sector funds, financials, materials and consumer discretionary funds saw inflows of $1.66 billion, $756 million and $251 million respectively.

Meanwhile, investors purchased a net $10.9 billion in U.S. bond funds, hitting a four week high.

U.S. taxable bond funds saw net buying of $9.98 billion, while flows into U.S. municipal bond funds were $1.62 billion.

U.S short- and intermediate-term investment-grade funds inflows were $5.12 billion, the highest level in eleven weeks.

But U.S. money market funds saw outflows of around $19 billion, pointing to an increase in risk appetite.

