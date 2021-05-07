India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 414,188 By Reuters

© Reuters. People receive oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India on Friday reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 414,188, while deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 3,915, according to health ministry data.
India’s total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083. The South Asian nation has added 1.57 million cases and nearly 500 deaths this week alone.
