India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.67% By Investing.com



© Reuters India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.67%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.67%, while the index added 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.40% or 81.45 points to trade at 1182.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.93% or 15.15 points to end at 401.10 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 3.72% or 27.15 points to 756.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.89% or 74.45 points to trade at 3866.75 at the close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) declined 1.80% or 52.50 points to end at 2860.80 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.07% or 26.10 points to 2417.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.70% to 2496.25, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.68% to settle at 767.15 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.62% to close at 11319.05.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.00% to 3865.00 in late trade, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.69% to settle at 5491.05 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.64% to 1352.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 917 to 727 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1622 rose and 1265 declined, while 146 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.40% or 81.45 to 1182.35. Shares in Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.93% or 15.15 to 401.10. Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.72% or 27.15 to 756.95. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.62% or 289.05 to 11319.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 5.50% to 20.8225.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.28% or 5.00 to $1820.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $64.78 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $68.17 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.12% to 73.510, while EUR/INR fell 0.01% to 88.7780.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 90.812.