India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.67% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.67%, while the index added 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.40% or 81.45 points to trade at 1182.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.93% or 15.15 points to end at 401.10 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 3.72% or 27.15 points to 756.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.89% or 74.45 points to trade at 3866.75 at the close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS:) declined 1.80% or 52.50 points to end at 2860.80 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.07% or 26.10 points to 2417.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.70% to 2496.25, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.68% to settle at 767.15 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.62% to close at 11319.05.

The worst performers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.00% to 3865.00 in late trade, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.69% to settle at 5491.05 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.64% to 1352.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 917 to 727 and 70 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1622 rose and 1265 declined, while 146 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.40% or 81.45 to 1182.35. Shares in Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.93% or 15.15 to 401.10. Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.72% or 27.15 to 756.95. Shares in Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.62% or 289.05 to 11319.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 5.50% to 20.8225.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.28% or 5.00 to $1820.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.11% or 0.07 to hit $64.78 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.12% or 0.08 to trade at $68.17 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.12% to 73.510, while EUR/INR fell 0.01% to 88.7780.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 90.812.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

