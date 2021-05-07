IDEX’s ‘hybrid liquidity pool’ aims to tackle some of DeFi’s biggest problems By Cointelegraph

IDEX’s ‘hybrid liquidity pool’ aims to tackle some of DeFi’s biggest problems
IDEX (NYSE:), a San Francisco-based decentralized exchange, has unveiled new protocol upgrades designed to solve two of the biggest issues with decentralized finance, or DeFi — slippage and front-running.
The exchange claims that its Hybrid Liquidity protocol solves these challenges by combining an order book and trading engine with the liquidity pools of an automated market maker, or AMM.
