Howard Levitt: How the Ford government got it right on paid sick days in Ontario

Article content Much of my practice consists of assisting employers to stay union-free or dealing with the unions that they do have. That experience informs my reaction to Ontario’s new sick leave plan. At the end of April, after much public pressure on the Doug Ford government in the pandemic, a bill to provide three paid sick days passed into law in Ontario, as a way to reduce COVID outbreaks and curb the spread of the virus. Unions always fight for more paid sick days, but the employers’ experience is universal. If an employer agrees to five, 10, 15 or 20 days paid sick leave, employees will invariably call in sick for precisely that number of days. They will never be foolish enough to claim fewer sick days and, miraculously, are never sick for longer than the number of days they will be paid for. What does that suggest about employees and their honesty around sick leave claims? Even employees who believe they are honestly claiming sick time have discretion as to when and what they claim. An employee with a slight headache or feeling stressed will claim a paid day off, but if they are not being paid, that same employee will attend work.

Article content While public sector workers missed 12.2 workdays on average in 2018, private sector employees averaged 6.9 sick days This experience is especially reflected in the public sector. Few would seriously argue that public sector jobs are more dangerous or stressful than private sector jobs. Until they became considerably more lucrative, people chose public sector jobs for the very reasons of better work-life balance and job security. In other words, for the lack of stress or danger. Although public sector jobs now pay far more than equivalent private sector jobs, particularly where benefits are concerned, they still have shorter hours, more vacation, more job security and less stress. What are the figures respecting days taken off for illness? Statistics Canada found that government workers across this country were 77% more prone to missing work due to sickness or injury than their private sector peers. While public sector workers missed 12.2 workdays on average in 2018, private sector employees averaged 6.9 sick days. Furthermore, the number of sick days taken by government workers increased from 10.8 days in 2017, and then leaped again to 15.1 days in 2020. How can that be, one may wonder, when virtually the entire public sector worked from home last year? Private sector absenteeism also increased to an average of 10.5 days in 2020, which is still considerably below public sector illness claims. ‘If I give you something, you have to give me something back,’ is the basic tenet of employment law Howard Levitt: Pandemic didn’t change the rules for layoffs, contrary to what many believe Howard Levitt: Can you lie about your vaccination status to your company?

Article content But if stress or strenuous work does not account for the disparity between the public and private sector, what does? Just as with my union clients, it is entitlement — being paid for calling in sick. Few employers require independent medical certificates or anything else to test the validity of illness claims. The odd employer requests medical notes, but too many doctors, particularly those at walk-in clinics, I have found, write medical notes as freely as dispensing toilet paper. I have joked with union business reps across bargaining tables when this issue arises that if they gave me 24 hours, I could get a medical note confirming that I was pregnant. None of them have yet tried to dispute that. Employers were not required by law to pay for any sick days in Ontario, until now. Employees are entitled to take time off for reasons of illness, and refusal to permit that violates human rights legislation. But previously, that time did not need to be paid. This places government in a conundrum. On the one hand, we do not want employees with COVID symptoms attending workplaces because they cannot afford to take a day off from work. On the other hand, given my own experience, and Statistics Canada evidence, we do not want to provide too easy a route to paid “mental health” days that will be abused, at the expense of already overburdened employers during this pandemic. It has struck me that the way to deal with this is to provide sick pay to those lower income workers who cannot afford to call in sick. The law is such that if an employee breaches COVID guidelines and attends work while experiencing symptoms, that is cause for their discharge, as I have discussed in a recent column. But many lower income employees will take that risk.

Article content That is why the Ford government has got this one right. They have limited the number of days to three, made them specific to COVID-related issues, and only reimbursed $200 a day, significant for a worker who could not otherwise afford to take a day off, but not sufficient to incent higher income workers to claim illness unnecessarily. Of course, the Ontario Liberals and NDP are screaming that this plan is insufficiently generous. They remind me of their union colleagues. Got a question about employment law during COVID-19? Write to Howard at levitt@levittllp.com. Howard Levitt is senior partner of LSCS Law, employment and labour lawyers. He practices employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.

