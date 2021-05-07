Holiday Inn owner says U.S. demand picks up ahead of summer

Article content

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels said on Friday U.S. demand was gathering pace ahead of the summer season and reported strong revenue for March, adding that forward-bookings indicate further pick-up in the coming months.

The rebound comes after IHG sunk to an annual loss for 2020 and called it the most challenging year in its 200-year history, as the health crisis saw countries across the world impose months-long lockdowns and travel curbs to contain the outbreak.

“While the risk of volatility remains for the balance of the year, there is clear evidence from forward-bookings data of further improvement as we look to the months ahead,” Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr said.

While IHG’s revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key performance indicator for the industry, was down 50.6% in the first quarter ended March, the company notched an improvement from the previous quarter when it was down 53.2%.

Its RevPAR was up 20.8% in March, with Greater China region recording a surge of 288.6% from a year earlier.

Steady COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the easing of lockdown curbs in most regions including the United States, IHG’s biggest market, have offered respite after a painful 2020 for the industry, as has the popularity of staycations.

The FTSE-listed company, which owns the Crowne Plaza brand, said there was a notable pick-up in demand in March, particularly in the United States and China, which continued into April.

The company also said it has repaid 600 million pounds ($834.30 million) it had taken under the government’s lending scheme introduced last year in light of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)