Grab These 2 Beaten Down Tech Stocks Before They Rebound By StockNews

While tech shares soared last year, some stocks saw their shares retreat in 2021. In fact, a number of solid companies have been beaten down over the past few weeks, which provides a great buying opportunity. Read more to learn why Patrick Ryan thinks you should consider F5 Networks (NASDAQ:) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:).A number of tech stocks have been beaten down in the prior weeks. Investors who have ridden the bull market throughout the winter and spring are now taking profits off the table.

The question is whether investors have taken too much profit too quickly. Take a close look at tech stocks that have significantly declined in recent weeks, and you will find plenty appear to be oversold.

Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at two beaten-down tech stocks investors should consider before they return to higher prices: F5 Networks (FFIV) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI).

Continue reading on StockNews