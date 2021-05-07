Goldman Sachs launches limited BTC derivatives trading desk By Cointelegraph

One of the largest investment banks in the world just launched a cryptocurrency trading desk — though executives made sure to specify they would only be trading derivatives, and will not have actual digital assets on the books.

A CNBC report this morning revealed a internal Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) memo announcing the launch of a cryptocurrency trading desk. The desk will be part of Goldman’s Global Currencies and Emerging Markets division, and overseen by Digital Assets head Mathew McDermott.