Fed’s super-easy policy likely to stick after weak jobs report

Article content

WASHINGTON — The 266,000 jobs that U.S. firms added in April were “nowhere near” what was expected, a Federal Reserve official said Friday, adding little to the “substantial further progress” officials want to see before considering changes to monetary policy.

“I hoped to see a stronger report today,” Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said in webcast comments to a West Virginia business group.

Barkin said he thought the results were largely driven by labor supply issues and “frictional” barriers such as mismatches between available workers and job skills, and workers still facing child care and other constraints. Many, he said, flush with savings and with enhanced unemployment benefits still available, have the “wherewithal” to wait to return to work and may be doing so.

Still, it gives Fed policymakers little reason to do anything but keep the monetary policy tap wide open until it is clear the economy is on a path back to full employment.

“This puts less pressure on the Fed to prematurely talk about tapering. They wanted to be patient and hold off on it,” said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore, Maryland.

The unemployment rate rose in April to 6.1% and remains well above the 3.5% it reached in the months before the pandemic, the Friday report showed. Just 57.9% of the population was working last month, slightly up from 57.4% in December but still well short of the 61.1% as of February 2020. And the economy is still short more than 8 million jobs compared to its pre-crisis level.