European Stocks Set for Record as Tech Shares Rise on U.S. Data

Article content

(Bloomberg) — European stocks advanced on Friday, on the verge of a fresh record, as positive earnings signaled a corporate recovery is underway.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3% as of 8:17 a.m. in London, with value sectors such as travel and energy shares leading gains. Germany’s DAX Index climbed 1% as Adidas AG jumped 8% after lifting its 2021 sales forecasts, while Siemens AG rose as the company raised its revenue and profit guidance for the year.

Adidas, Siemens, Hensoldt Gain; BMW Declines: Tradegate Pre-Mkt

Europe’s main equity benchmark is rising at the end of a volatile week, which saw investors swing from worries of faster inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in parts of Asia to confidence about the region’s corporate profits. Further clues on the recovery may come from the key U.S. payrolls report due later today. After trading in a range since a record in mid-April, the Stoxx 600 has risen 1.1% this week.

European Technology IPO Proceeds Surge to 21-Year High: Chart

“With the Q1 reporting season nearing its end the market will focus more on macro data, in particular the important U.S. labour market data.” Said Ulrich Urbahn, the head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank. “NFP figures today are crucial for the further direction of the markets. The equity style volatility should remain high.”

Among notable movers, IAG SA fell after reporting first-quarter loss and saying it’s expecting only a gradual reopening of travel including key trans-Atlantic services

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com