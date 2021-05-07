European Stock Futures Edge Higher; U.S. Payrolls Loom Large By Investing.com



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets are seen edging higher at the open Friday, boosted by strong trade data out of China but with investors cautious ahead of the key monthly U.S. employment report.

At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, in France climbed 0.1% and the contract in the U.K. rose 0.2%.

Stock markets have climbed to record levels of late–the blue chip closed at an all-time high on Wall Street on Thursday–as economic data has pointed to a strong global recovery.

This continued Friday as China posted an impressive trade performance in April, with surging 32.3% from a year ago as global demand for Chinese goods remained elevated as countries emerged from the restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The focus now shifts to the release of the U.S. report later for another illustration of the economic bounce. Expectations are running high, maybe to the tune of one million jobs being added, after a release Thursday showed the number of Americans filing last week for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic started.

Friday’s report is widely watched as the Federal Reserve has made it clear that the strength of the labor market recovery is key in deciding its course for monetary policy.

Back in Europe, German rose 2.5% in March, above expectations, while eyes will also be on the equivalent French number as well as the U.K. April reading.

It’s also another busy day for earnings, with Credit Agricole (OTC:) likely to be in focus after France’s second-largest bank by assets posted a sharp increase in net profit for the first quarter, as revenue rose and provisions for potential credit losses fell.

German industrial giant Siemens (DE:) raised its full year guidance for the second time this year as its net profit soared for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, helped by the sale of its mechanical-drives business Flender.

BMW (DE:) reiterated its full-year profit margin outlook Friday, but the German carmaker said that it expected the rest of the year to remain volatile and that rising raw material costs could hurt earnings moving forward.

The pharmaceutical sector could stay in the spotlight Friday following the news Thursday that the European Union backed talks over waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, following a U.S. proposal.

Oil prices headed higher Friday, heading for another weekly gain as the robust trade data from China highlighted the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

futures traded 0.5% higher at $65.02 a barrel, while the contract rose 0.5% to $68.44. Both contracts are up more than 2% this week, heading for their first back-to-back weekly increases since early March.

Elsewhere, rose 0.3% to $1,820.55/oz, while traded 0.1% lower at 1.2061.