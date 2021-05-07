Euro zone bonds steady ahead of U.S. payrolls

Article content

Euro zone bond yields were broadly unchanged on Friday as traders awaited employment data out of the United States for further clues about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data will be released at 1230 GMT, which a Reuters poll suggests will show that nearly 1 million jobs were added to the economy in April.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up less than 1 basis point to -0.23% at 0708 GMT.

“Regarding today’s U.S. payrolls number, the Fed’s (Chairman Jerome) Powell has largely taken the excitement out of today’s anticipated strong reading as he will want to see a series of good readings before contemplating any changes,” ING analysts told clients.

Analysts note that Treasury yields in particular, which are closely correlated with German bonds, have failed to rise much on recent strong data releases.

While data continues to indicate signs of economic recovery, U.S. Treasury yields have failed to return to the pre-pandemic highs they briefly touched in March.

German bonds have underperformed as the euro area catches up with vaccinations, with the 10-year German yield recently rising to its highest since March 2020.