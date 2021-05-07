EU, India to re-launch trade talks at virtual summit

Article content

BRUSSELS — The European Union and India will agree to revive stalled free-trade negotiations at a virtual summit on Saturday while also seeking closer cooperation to combat climate change, as concerns about China bring Brussels and New Delhi closer.

Partly overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis in India, the summit will gather Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of the bloc’s 27 leaders for the first time, a sign of the EU’s renewed interest in the Indo-Pacific region.

Past EU-India summits have involved only the Indian prime minister and the EU’s chief executive and its chairman, both of whom will be listening in for the two-hour summit.

“What we will see is a breakthrough on EU-India ties,” said a senior EU official involved in preparing the meeting. “There is momentum in our relations,” the official said.

China’s rise from a benign trading partner to a rival power with a growing military presence has alarmed the West and its allies in the Indo-Pacific, where Brussels is seeking more influence.

EU-India trade talks were frozen in 2013 over differences including tariff reductions, patent protection, data security and the right of Indian professionals to work in Europe.

The bloc’s leaders, gathered for an EU summit in Porto in Portugal, will also face pressure over the Modi government crackdown on dissent from civil society groups like Amnesty International, which held a candle vigil outside the summit venue.