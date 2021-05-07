EOS Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $10.2427 by 12:27 (16:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.95% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $9.9666B, or 0.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $10.2296 to $13.2074 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 63.08%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $19.3471B or 6.53% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.1979 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 55.43% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,750.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.15% on the day.

was trading at $3,545.43 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,082.5255B or 44.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $413.2245B or 17.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.