Enbridge tops profit estimates as oil demand rebounds

Seeing renewed interest in both crude and liquefied natural gas exports off the U.S. Gulf Coast as global economic activity ramps back up

Article content

The company also said it was seeing renewed interest in both crude and liquefied natural gas exports off the U.S. Gulf Coast as global economic activity ramps back up.

Enbridge, which moves about 20 per cent of the natural gas consumed in the United States, added North American crude demand had not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The Calgary-based company’s adjusted earnings rose to $1.63 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.13 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected a profit 71 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© Thomson Reuters 2021