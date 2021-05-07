Drew Barrymore Felt Alone After Having Her First Kid

“I thought it would be a little more romantic and cozy, and instead I was just terrified.”
Drew Barrymore is opening up about her experience as a mom on the latest segment of Dear Drew where she answers questions from viewers.
The actress and talk show host doesn’t hold back when it comes to answering questions from her fans, but got especially candid about being a mom ahead of Mother’s Day.
Drew, who has two daughters named Olive and Frankie, said she didn’t anticipate feeling so afraid when a fan asked “what’s one thing you didn’t expect when you became a mom?”
“I thought it would be a little more romantic and cozy, and instead I was just terrified.”
Drew also spoke on how she combats that feeling of guilt moms experience when trying to find time for themselves.
“I find I’m good to squeeze in alone time, me time, when they’re busy. That helps absolve the guilt. Like while they’re in school or at a play date, and somehow that feels a little less guilty.”
She also joked about the constant comments surrounding being present with your kids.
“For any parent out there, if you just wanna scream when people tell you to be more present, you are not alone.”
Drew finished off the segment by telling moms that her only advice for being present is when they’re by themselves. “That’s when they should be present!”
