Dollar broadly weaker after U.S. jobs data disappoint

NEW YORK — The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two months on Friday after U.S. jobs data for April came in well below expectations, putting a damper on hopes that a roaring economic recovery would spur higher rates and light a fire under the greenback.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 978,000 jobs.

“The number was so out of consensus, that I think the market expectation of super-high rates and a squeeze on inflation is going to go down by the wayside, and that obviously means more liquidity from the Fed,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

It also means U.S. interest rates will stay at ultra-low levels for quite a while and that is going to keep the pressure on the dollar, Schlossberg added.

The dollar was down 0.63% at 90.297 against a basket of major currencies, having dropped as low as 90.209, its lowest since Feb. 26, following the payrolls data.

The euro was up 0.75% against the greenback at $1.21555 and the British pound was up 0.73% at $1.3993 .

“This is only one report, but this is changing many traders’ thinking on how this recovery is unfolding,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at FX broker OANDA, in New York.