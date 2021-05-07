Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes ‘SNL’ appearance

Article content

NEW YORK — With the price of dogecoin surging, investors are looking ahead to Elon Musk’s guest-host spot on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show after the billionaire’s tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator’s dream.

The Tesla Inc chief executive will host the show at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0330 GMT on Sunday). The timing puts Musk, who is also known as an enthusiast of cryptocurrencies, back in the spotlight just as Tesla’s stock is losing steam following last year’s monster rally.

Musk is the rare business mogul to be asked to host the venerable comedy TV show.

The unconventional CEO has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter and criticized regular old cash for having negative real interest rates. “Only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere,” he said in February.

His cryptic tweets “Doge” and “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto” that month kicked off a rally in dogecoin – created as a joke on the more mainstream bitcoin and ethereum – that has yet to stop.

“I’m a wild card, no telling what I might do,” Musk, wearing a black bandana, joked this week in a promotional video for the show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus. “Same here,” Cyrus said. “Rules? No thanks.”