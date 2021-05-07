DOGE as internet money? TikTokers and sports fans see a use case for Dogecoin By Cointelegraph

DOGE as internet money? TikTokers and sports fans see a use case for Dogecoin
In recent weeks, it has been hard to get through a day without running into a headline, or 50, referencing Dogecoin (DOGE). The meme cryptocurrency has seen its price appreciate exponentially on the heels of a series of celebrity endorsements, including billionaire Mark Cuban, Kiss member Gene Simmons and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg.
It is easy to dismiss what is going on with DOGE amid another round of hype-fueled frenzy — like the ones seen before — especially with “The Dogefather” Elon Musk workshopping ideas ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting gig on May 8.
