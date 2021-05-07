Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.71% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.71%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 1.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.42% or 12.6 points to trade at 245.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 4.28% or 36.60 points to end at 892.40 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was up 3.61% or 28.6 points to 820.6 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 1.42% or 230 points to trade at 15985 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 0.88% or 12.5 points to end at 1405.5 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.25% or 1.4 points to 559.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 100 to 46 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.23% or 0.15 to $64.86 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.32% or 0.22 to hit $68.31 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.02% or 18.60 to trade at $1834.30 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.69% to 6.1196, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.73% at 90.275.