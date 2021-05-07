Czech markets price in rate hike for August after hawkish cenbank message

Article content
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE — Czech markets
increasingly bet an interest rate hike may come sooner rather
than later, with the crown steadying on Friday following a big
jump after the central bank governor signaled an increase in
borrowing costs was certain this year.
Other central European currencies eased a touch, while the
Czech crown held onto its gains that came after
central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the bank
could already begin a debate on tightening policy at its June
meeting.
Forward rate agreements in three months’ time have climbed
since Thursday, now indicating chances the bank is likely to
deliver on a rate hike – becoming the first in the region to do
so – in August, when new staff forecasts will be available.
The Hungarian forint was hovering around its
200-day moving average near 358 per euro.
“I don’t expect the forint to significantly move in either
direction today because investors are waiting for CPI data to be
published next Tuesday, which could trigger bigger moves,” a
Budapest-based FX trader said.
The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5%
in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes,
overshooting its 2%-4% target range.
Article content
The bank pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation
at its rate-setting meeting last week.
The zloty edged lower on Friday after steep losses
in the middle of the week. The currency has been under pressure
ahead of a Supreme Court ruling due on May 11 concerning FX
mortgages, which could result in major losses for banks.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Warsaw leading
gains.
Prague added 0.7%. Shares in MONETA Money Bank
climbed over 3% after the bank said it agreed with
its biggest shareholder, PPF Group, on terms to combine their
Czech lending assets in a 25.9 billion crown deal.
Budapest’s equities rose 0.22%. Oil and gas group MOL
added 2.6% by 0835 GMT after posting better-than
expected first-quarter results.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1123 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romanian
EURHRK= Croatian
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1104.24 1096.510 +0.70 +7.51%
0 %
.BUX Budapest 44569.2 44472.71 +0.22 +5.85%
7 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2078.33 2046.67 +1.55 +4.76%
%
.BETI Buchares 11562.6 11505.08 +0.50 +17.92
t 6 % %
.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> % %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1933.63 1930.65 +0.15 +11.17
% %
.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1>
.SOFIX Sofia 518.76 522.74 -0.76% +15.92
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT=R 2-year
CZ5YT=R 5-year
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R 2-year
PL5YT=R 5-year
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 0.58 0.88 1.20 0.36
Rep
Hungary 0.96 1.13 1.30 0.79
Poland 0.28 0.32 0.41 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapes and Jason Hovet in
Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)