Czech markets price in rate hike for August after hawkish cenbank message

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE — Czech markets

increasingly bet an interest rate hike may come sooner rather

than later, with the crown steadying on Friday following a big

jump after the central bank governor signaled an increase in

borrowing costs was certain this year.

Other central European currencies eased a touch, while the

Czech crown held onto its gains that came after

central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the bank

could already begin a debate on tightening policy at its June

meeting.

Forward rate agreements in three months’ time have climbed

since Thursday, now indicating chances the bank is likely to

deliver on a rate hike – becoming the first in the region to do

so – in August, when new staff forecasts will be available.

The Hungarian forint was hovering around its

200-day moving average near 358 per euro.

“I don’t expect the forint to significantly move in either

direction today because investors are waiting for CPI data to be

published next Tuesday, which could trigger bigger moves,” a

Budapest-based FX trader said.

The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5%

in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes,

overshooting its 2%-4% target range.

The bank pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation

at its rate-setting meeting last week.

The zloty edged lower on Friday after steep losses

in the middle of the week. The currency has been under pressure

ahead of a Supreme Court ruling due on May 11 concerning FX

mortgages, which could result in major losses for banks.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Warsaw leading

gains.

Prague added 0.7%. Shares in MONETA Money Bank

climbed over 3% after the bank said it agreed with

its biggest shareholder, PPF Group, on terms to combine their

Czech lending assets in a 25.9 billion crown deal.

Budapest’s equities rose 0.22%. Oil and gas group MOL

added 2.6% by 0835 GMT after posting better-than

expected first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapes and Jason Hovet in

Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

