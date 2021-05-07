Czech markets price in rate hike for August after hawkish cenbank message

Article content

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE — Czech markets

increasingly bet an interest rate hike may come sooner rather

than later, with the crown steadying on Friday following a big

jump after the central bank governor signaled an increase in

borrowing costs was certain this year.

Other central European currencies eased a touch, while the

Czech crown held onto its gains that came after

central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the bank

could already begin a debate on tightening policy at its June

meeting.

Forward rate agreements in three months’ time have climbed

since Thursday, now indicating chances the bank is likely to

deliver on a rate hike – becoming the first in the region to do

so – in August, when new staff forecasts will be available.

The Hungarian forint was hovering around its

200-day moving average near 358 per euro.

“I don’t expect the forint to significantly move in either

direction today because investors are waiting for CPI data to be

published next Tuesday, which could trigger bigger moves,” a

Budapest-based FX trader said.

The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5%

in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes,

overshooting its 2%-4% target range.