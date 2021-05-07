Corn, soybeans hit new eight-year highs on supply risks

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn and soybean futures rose to

their highest in over eight years on Friday as adverse crop weather in Brazil

and North America kept the focus on supply risks as Chinese demand erodes global

availability.

Rising corn and soybean prices reflected both a need to curb short-term

demand and encourage U.S. farmers to increase plantings to replenish tight

stocks later this year, analysts said.

Wheat was also higher, trading near an eight-year peak, as the corn rally

was expected to shift more livestock feed demand towards wheat.

“The same story – supply is tightening as Brazil’s corn crop shrinks –

continues to drive prices higher,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural

strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Grains have contributed to a spike in agricultural commodity markets. World

food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April to their highest

since May 2014, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was

up 1.0% at $7.25-3/4 a bushel by 1138 GMT. It earlier reached $7.28-3/4, its

highest since March 2013.

Weather forecasts continued to show little rain for parched southern Brazil

in the coming two weeks, raising the threat of deteriorating yields for the

country’s upcoming second annual corn harvest.

“Brazil is the June to September bridge to the U.S. corn harvest,” said

Michael Magdovitz, commodities analyst with Rabobank. “It’s needed more than

ever but it’s not forthcoming.”

Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday suggested high prices may be slowing

demand. U.S. corn export sales totalled 243,500 tonnes in the week ended April

29, below a range of analyst estimates.

CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $15.79 a bushel, after earlier touching

$15.88, a highest since October 2012.

Soybeans had rallied less than corn last month, curbed by a big Brazilian

harvest and concern that renewed outbreaks of African swine fever would reduce

Chinese demand for feed.

But a latest surge in vegetable oil prices, including a 13-year high for

palm oil, has put attention back on tight oilseed supplies worldwide.

China’s soybean imports, meanwhile, rose 11% in April from the same month a

year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed Brazilian cargoes, customs

data showed on Friday.

CBOT wheat was up 1.2% at $7.62-1/4 a bushel, near last month’s

eight-year peak of $7.69-1/2.

Prices at 1138 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 762.25 9.00 1.19 640.50 19.01

CBOT corn 725.75 7.00 0.97 484.00 49.95

CBOT soy 1579.00 9.50 0.61 1311.00 20.44

Paris wheat Sep 231.50 1.25 0.54 192.50 20.26

Paris maize Jun 263.00 4.75 1.84 198.75 32.33

Paris rape Aug 543.75 3.25 0.60 393.00 38.36

WTI crude oil 64.76 0.05 0.08 48.52 33.47

Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 0.07 1.2100 -0.23

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by

Rashmi Aich and Richard Pullin/Mark Heinrich)

