Corn, soybeans hit new eight-year highs on supply risks

Article content

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn and soybean futures rose to

their highest in over eight years on Friday as adverse crop weather in Brazil

and North America kept the focus on supply risks as Chinese demand erodes global

availability.

Rising corn and soybean prices reflected both a need to curb short-term

demand and encourage U.S. farmers to increase plantings to replenish tight

stocks later this year, analysts said.

Wheat was also higher, trading near an eight-year peak, as the corn rally

was expected to shift more livestock feed demand towards wheat.

“The same story – supply is tightening as Brazil’s corn crop shrinks –

continues to drive prices higher,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural

strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Grains have contributed to a spike in agricultural commodity markets. World

food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April to their highest

since May 2014, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was

up 1.0% at $7.25-3/4 a bushel by 1138 GMT. It earlier reached $7.28-3/4, its

highest since March 2013.

Weather forecasts continued to show little rain for parched southern Brazil