Corn, soybeans hit new eight-year highs on supply risks

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago corn and soybean futures rose to
their highest in over eight years on Friday as adverse crop weather in Brazil
and North America kept the focus on supply risks as Chinese demand erodes global
availability.
Rising corn and soybean prices reflected both a need to curb short-term
demand and encourage U.S. farmers to increase plantings to replenish tight
stocks later this year, analysts said.
Wheat was also higher, trading near an eight-year peak, as the corn rally
was expected to shift more livestock feed demand towards wheat.
“The same story – supply is tightening as Brazil’s corn crop shrinks –
continues to drive prices higher,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Grains have contributed to a spike in agricultural commodity markets. World
food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April to their highest
since May 2014, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was
up 1.0% at $7.25-3/4 a bushel by 1138 GMT. It earlier reached $7.28-3/4, its
highest since March 2013.
Weather forecasts continued to show little rain for parched southern Brazil
in the coming two weeks, raising the threat of deteriorating yields for the
country’s upcoming second annual corn harvest.
“Brazil is the June to September bridge to the U.S. corn harvest,” said
Michael Magdovitz, commodities analyst with Rabobank. “It’s needed more than
ever but it’s not forthcoming.”
Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday suggested high prices may be slowing
demand. U.S. corn export sales totalled 243,500 tonnes in the week ended April
29, below a range of analyst estimates.
CBOT soybeans were up 0.6% at $15.79 a bushel, after earlier touching
$15.88, a highest since October 2012.
Soybeans had rallied less than corn last month, curbed by a big Brazilian
harvest and concern that renewed outbreaks of African swine fever would reduce
Chinese demand for feed.
But a latest surge in vegetable oil prices, including a 13-year high for
palm oil, has put attention back on tight oilseed supplies worldwide.
China’s soybean imports, meanwhile, rose 11% in April from the same month a
year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed Brazilian cargoes, customs
data showed on Friday.
CBOT wheat was up 1.2% at $7.62-1/4 a bushel, near last month’s
eight-year peak of $7.69-1/2.
Prices at 1138 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 762.25 9.00 1.19 640.50 19.01
CBOT corn 725.75 7.00 0.97 484.00 49.95
CBOT soy 1579.00 9.50 0.61 1311.00 20.44
Paris wheat Sep 231.50 1.25 0.54 192.50 20.26
Paris maize Jun 263.00 4.75 1.84 198.75 32.33
Paris rape Aug 543.75 3.25 0.60 393.00 38.36
WTI crude oil 64.76 0.05 0.08 48.52 33.47
Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 0.07 1.2100 -0.23
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Rashmi Aich and Richard Pullin/Mark Heinrich)