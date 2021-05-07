Corn, soybean futures hit multi-year highs on supply fears

Article content

CHICAGO — Global supply concerns pushed Chicago Board of Trade corn futures to their highest price since March 2013 on Friday, while soybeans climbed to their highest since 2012.

Traders booked profits in corn following strong rallies, although supply risks and unfavorable crop weather in Brazil remained concerns for the markets.

“We’re going into the weekend so what you have going on is some profit-taking,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based brokerage U.S. Commodities.

The most-active corn contract was up 1 cent at $7.19-3/4 a bushel by 10:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT) at the CBOT. It earlier reached $7.28-3/4, notching gains of 8% for this week alone.

December corn that represents the autumn harvest dropped 2-3/4 cents to $6.22-3/4, after setting a contract high of $6.38 earlier in the session.

Nervous traders worry that robust demand for corn could keep stocks tight even after the next harvest.

Chinese buyers bought 1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn that will be shipped during the 2021/22 marketing year, which starts in September, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Brazil, a rival supplier, weather forecasts continued to show little rain for the parched southern area in the coming two weeks. Dryness raises the threat of deteriorating yields for the country’s upcoming second annual corn harvest.