Corn hits 8-year high, set for 6th weekly gain on supply woes; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures climbed on Friday to their highest in more than eight years, as concerns about global supplies pushed the market towards its sixth weekly gain.

Wheat jumped 1.3%, while soybeans added 0.8%.

“The same story – supply is tightening as Brazil’s corn crop shrinks – continues to drive prices higher,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The rally has now accumulated to something very large.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9% to $7.25-1/4 a bushel by 0739 GMT, near the session high of $7.29 a bushel, its highest since March 2013.

Corn is up almost 8% this week, on track for a sixth consecutive weekly gain. Soybeans are up 3% for the week and wheat has gained nearly 4%.

China’s soybean imports in April rose 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by the arrival of some delayed Brazilian cargoes, customs data showed on Friday.

China, the world’s top importer of soybeans, brought in 7.45 million tonnes of the oilseed in April, up from 6.714 million tonnes a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data.

Dry weather in Brazil is likely to reduce yields for the second corn crop which provides the country surplus for exports ahead of U.S. supplies hitting the market.