Copper scales record high on industry and speculative buying

LONDON — Copper burst higher on Friday to a record peak, fueled by speculators and industrial buyers on the back of rosy economic data as Western economies recover from the pandemic.

Prices have soared 135% since the lows of last March when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown hit demand.

Copper prices have also been propelled by forecasts of surging demand spurred by a green revolution of electric vehicles and renewable energy that will require more of a metal that is a strong conductor of electricity.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) broke above the previous record high of $10,190 set in 2011 to $10,435. It had gained 3.3% to $10,421 by 1630 GMT.

“We’re in uncharted territory right now and the market is a bit frothy. The industrial players are in panic mode since there’s not much supply,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at Milan consultancy T-Commodity.

Some Chinese buyers of physical copper, such as the State Grid may now have to bite the bullet and buy after holding off from purchases in the hope there would be a pullback in prices, analysts said.

Copper prices may have to hold at high levels to draw out scrap supply to balance the market, Citi analyst Max Layton said.