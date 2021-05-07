Copper Jumps to Record as Growth Bets Supercharge Commodities

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Copper soared to an all-time high, topping the previous record set in 2011, on expectations that rebounding economies will spur a boom in global demand.

The metal rose as much as 1.1% to $10,201.50 a metric ton and has climbed 31% this year.

Copper, considered an economic bellwether, is front and center in a rally that’s driven commodities from corn to lumber to multiyear highs or records. Stimulus measures and vaccine rollouts are fueling prospects for resurgent demand, and copper mines are straining to keep up. The green-energy transition has also buoyed the outlook for the metal used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, adding to expectations for supply shortages.

“The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand — a change which supply cannot match — must not be understated,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said in a report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com