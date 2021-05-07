Commerzbank job cut deal agreement reached – Union

Article content

FRANKFURT — Commerzbank employee representatives have signed off on a job reduction deal, the Verdi labor union announced on Friday, paving the way for the German lender to cut 10,000 jobs globally.

The agreement is central to Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof’s plans to streamline the nation’s second-biggest listed lender and return it to profitability.

The agreement includes early retirement and reduced hours for older employees, with a focus on those born in 1968 and earlier, Verdi said. It also includes severance packages and retraining programs for employees.

Weeks after taking the job as the CEO of Commerzbank, Knof announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches in a 1.8 billion euro ($2.17 billion) restructuring. ($1 = 0.8281 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Elke Ahlswede Editing by Riham Alkousaa)