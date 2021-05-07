Citigroup considers crypto amid surge in customer demand on Wall Street By Cointelegraph

Citigroup considers crypto amid surge in customer demand on Wall Street
Citigroup (NYSE:) is reportedly considering offering crypto-related services to its customers in response to rising demand, specifically from asset managers and hedge funds.
The financial services firm’s global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman, told the Financial Times on Friday that the investment bank was already exploring the possibility of providing crypto services to its clients.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.