China’s April foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.2 trillion

BEIJING — China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, increased in April from a month earlier, official data showed on Friday, as the U.S. dollar weakened during the month.

The reserves rose by $28.15 billion to $3.198 trillion compared with the $3.2 trillion expected in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.17 trillion in March.

The yuan rose 1.2% against the dollar in April, while the U.S. currency fell 2.1% against a basket of other major currencies.

Foreign capital inflows to China continued in April after the country posted record economic growth in the first three months of the year.

China accounted for 95% of foreign net inflows to emerging market equities last month at $13.5 billion, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, unchanged from a month earlier, the data showed.

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $110.73 billion at the end of April from $109.18 billion at the end of March. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by David Clarke)