China stocks end week lower as lofty valuations, Sino-West tensions weigh

SHANGHAI — China stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, as worries over lofty valuations and Sino-West tensions offset optimism surrounding data and survey pointing to a continued recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.3% to 4,996.05, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.6% to 3,418.87 points.

** For the shortened week, CSI300 declined 2.5%, while SSEC dipped 0.8%.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext dropped 3.5%, having lost 5.9% for the week.

** Analysts remain cautious for the time being, citing a lack of factors for any upside momentum, and noting lofty valuations in some parts of the market.

** Investors need to watch more and take less action now, as the pressure is mounting for a short-term correction in the main board, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** AVIC Securities noted in a report that valuations of equities are under pressure as China is tightening its monetary, credit and fiscal policies.

** The brokerage added that China would continue to maintain policy stability as the latest Politburo meeting refrained from mentioning stabilizing leverage and commodities prices.