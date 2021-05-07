China April copper imports fall 12.2% on month as high prices deter purchases

Article content

BEIJING — China’s copper imports in April fell from the previous month, customs data showed on Friday, as a rally in prices for the metal to the highest levels in a decade made purchases less appealing.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China, the world’s biggest copper consumer, totalled 484,890 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 12.2% from 552,317 tonnes in March and up 5.1% from April 2020.

April copper imports, though lower from March, rose year-on-year as delays in shipping and logistics caused by a shortage of cargo containers and high shipping fees started to ease, said CRU Chinese copper analyst He Tianyu.

“From mid April this issue started to ease because there were more cargo coming to the Chinese market. But in early April there were still some delays in logistics especially from South America, Japan and South Korea.”

He said shipments delayed from January-February were arriving in March and April, and May arrivals might remain high as well, with imports returning to 2019 levels from June.

In April, activity in China’s copper-intensive manufacturing sector, grew at a slower pace than expected as rising costs weighed on production.