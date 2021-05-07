Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 5/7

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
1.
Billie Eilish wowed fans on the cover of Vogue magazine, where she opened up about her viral tank-top photo, and more.
3.
…which inspired other men, like Marlon Wayans, to join in on the healthy fitness journey.
4.
Willow Smith gave her mom Jada Pinkett Smith an early Mother’s Day gift by reuniting Jada’s band Wicked Wisdom for a special performance.
5.
Adele celebrated her 33rd birthday.
8.
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she and fiancé Andre Gray are expecting their first child via a beautiful maternity shoot.
9.
America Ferrera wished her daughter Lucia Marisol a happy first birthday.
10.
Blake Lively finally felt like a true New Yorker after enjoying a Yankees game with Ryan Reynolds.
11.
Melinda Gates announced that she and Bill Gates have decided to end their marriage after 27 years.
12.
Debbie Allen was all smiles as Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew reunited on Grey’s Anatomy for a Japril reunion.
13.
Iggy Azalea finally got the film back from her son’s first birthday party.
14.
Salt Bae prepared a meal for Jason Statham.
15.
Jesse Tyler hung out with Audra McDonald behind-the-scenes of The Good Fight.
16.
Kate Beckinsale was twinning with her cat.
17.
Meagan Good showed off her inner feline.
18.
And Vanessa Bryant hung out with her girl gang, La La Anthony and Ciara.
