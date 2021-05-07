Celebrities Who Quit Acting To Have Regular Jobs

Celebrities, they’re just like us. 🧚 ✨
Acting isn’t all glitz and glam. Sometimes, actors — especially those who started in the business as children — decide to leave the limelight for more traditional career paths.
Here are 17 former actors who went on to have “regular” jobs.
1.
Danny Lloyd, who played Danny Torrance in The Shining, is now a biology professor at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
2.
Erik Estrada, who played officer Francis Llewellyn “Ponch” Poncherello on CHiPs, became a real-life police officer in St. Anthony, Idaho.
3.
Kevin Jonas, who played Jason in Camp Rock, worked as a contractor before getting back into music.
4.
Dylan Sprouse, who played Zack Martin on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, runs All-Wise Meadery, a mead brewery in Brooklyn.
5.
Phoebe Cates Kline, who played Linda Barrett in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, runs a boutique called Blue Tree in Manhattan.
6.
Nikki Blonsky, who played Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, was a makeup artist at Superstar Salon in New York.
10.
Lucas Babin, who played Spider in School of Rock, became the district attorney for Tyler County, Texas.
11.
Amanda Bynes, who starred on The Amanda Show, is a fashion student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.
12.
Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, is now a dairy veterinarian.
13.
Charlie Korsmo, who played Jackie in Hook, is a law professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.
15.
Jerry Mathers, who played Beaver Cleaver on Leave It To Beaver, became a sergeant in the Air Force Reserve.
16.
Bridgit Mendler, who played Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie, is pursuing a degree at Harvard Law School.
