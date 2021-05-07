CDC says U.S.-bound travelers can use some self COVID-19 tests By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, U.S. April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that U.S.-bound international travelers can use some self COVID-19 tests to meet entry requirements.
In January, the CDC mandated all passengers two and older get negative COVID tests within three days of coming to the United States or show proof of recovery from COVID-19. Airlines for America, a trade group, praised the CDC decision “to allow FDA-approved proctored home testing for international passengers entering the U.S. This is an encouraging step in facilitating the international travel process.”
