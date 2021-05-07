Cardano Nominated for Blockchain Solution of the Year By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Cardano Nominated for Blockchain Solution of the Year
  • AIBC Awards nominates (ADA) for Blockchain Solution of the Year.
  • The achievement Cardano gained is notable recognition of its recent developments.

AIBC Awards nominates Cardano (ADA) for Blockchain Solution of the Year. Cardano is an emerging smart contract platform and third-generation blockchain project. Through the Cardano subreddit, the new development was shared with the community.

This great achievement Cardano gained is notable recognition of its recent developments. Specifically, the platform has recently signed a partnership with the government of Ethiopia and World Mobile. In order to improve the region economically and technologically.

AIBC Awards Nominates Cardano For Blockchain Solution of the Year
AIBC awards are planning to celebrate technologies and innovators behind them, as per AIBC information on the official website. More so, the AIBC Summit will bring together the top industry for an achievement celebration evening.

Moreover, the update mentions that the voting…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR