Cardano Nominated for Blockchain Solution of the Year By CoinQuora

AIBC Awards nominates Cardano (ADA) for Blockchain Solution of the Year. Cardano is an emerging smart contract platform and third-generation blockchain project. Through the Cardano subreddit, the new development was shared with the community.

This great achievement Cardano gained is notable recognition of its recent developments. Specifically, the platform has recently signed a partnership with the government of Ethiopia and World Mobile. In order to improve the region economically and technologically.

AIBC awards are planning to celebrate technologies and innovators behind them, as per AIBC information on the official website. More so, the AIBC Summit will bring together the top industry for an achievement celebration evening.

Moreover, the update mentions that the voting…

