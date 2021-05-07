Cardano breaks out vs. Bitcoin as ADA price discovery nears $2 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(ADA), the native token of the smart contract platform of the same name, has joined the altcoins hitting new all-time highs this week.

1-day candle chart (Binance). Source: Tradingview

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Tradingview showed ADA/USD hitting over $1.70 for the first time on May 7.

1-week candle chart (Binance). Source: Tradingview
Cryptocurrency market dominance chart. Source: CoinMarketCap