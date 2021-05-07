Canadian dollar rises for 6th straight week despite jobs decline

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against the greenback on Friday as jobs data for both

Canada and the United States fell short of estimates, with the

loonie holding near its strongest level in 3-1/2 years and

extending a weekly win streak.

Canada lost 207,100 jobs in April as fresh restrictions to

contain a variant-driven third wave of COVID-19 weighed on

employers, Statistics Canada data showed. Analysts had forecast

a decline of 175,000.

In the United States, data for the same month showed

employers hiring far fewer workers than expected, likely

frustrated by labor shortages.

“You have this unhealthy environment where growth goals are

struggling to be met but unfortunately inflation is picking up

everywhere,” said Avi Hooper, a senior portfolio manager at

Invesco.

Supportive of the loonie, one cause of inflation has been a

surge in the prices of some of the commodities that Canada

produces.

Copper surged to a record peak on Friday, fueled by

speculators and industrial buyers as Western economies recover

from the pandemic, while oil settled 0.3% higher at $64.90 a

barrel.

“A higher oil price from current levels, we think, will be

the catalyst for the next leg of Canadian dollar strength,”